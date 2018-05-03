Ethiopia to take a stake in Sudan's main sea gateway port - Reuters — Nigeria Today

Ethiopia to take a stake in Sudan’s main sea gateway port – Reuters
|
Independent
|
Ethiopia to take a stake in Sudan's main sea gateway port
Reuters
ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) – Ethiopia and Sudan have agreed on a deal allowing the Horn of Africa nation to take a stake in Sudan's largest sea gateway port of Port Sudan, officials said on Thursday. Several countries including wealthy Gulf states have …
Bashir closes 13 Sudanese diplomatic missions – report
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!