Ethiopian Airlines wins 2018 Outstanding Food Services Award - The Nation Newspaper — Nigeria Today

Ethiopian Airlines wins 2018 Outstanding Food Services Award
Ethiopian Airlines, the largest aviation group in Africa and Skytrax certified four star Global Airline, has won the 2018 Africa's Outstanding Food Services by a Carrier Award as voted by Pax International readers at a ceremony held at the Radisson Blu …
