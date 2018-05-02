 Ethiopian Journalist Undeterred by Threats to Press Freedom - Voice of America — Nigeria Today
Ethiopian Journalist Undeterred by Threats to Press Freedom – Voice of America

Ethiopian Journalist Undeterred by Threats to Press Freedom
Ethiopian authorities have arrested journalist Eskinder Nega nine times on charges that include treason, terrorism, and genocide. But Nega tells VOA the abuse won't stop him from writing critically about the government. “Without freedom of expression
