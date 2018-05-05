Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiye Ahmed arrives Kenya for two day visit - The Star, Kenya — Nigeria Today

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiye Ahmed arrives Kenya for two day visit – The Star, Kenya
Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiye Ahmed arrives Kenya for two day visit
The Star, Kenya
President Uhuru Kenyatta will tomorrow and Monday host the new Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiye Ahmed for a state visit. The Ethiopia Prime Minister Ahmed will hold talks with Uhuru on regional integration, peace and security. This will be his third …
New Ethiopian PM Abiye Ahmed due in Kenya for talks with President Kenyatta
