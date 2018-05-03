EU sets asides 257.5 million Euros for North East development — Nigeria Today

EU sets asides 257.5 million Euros for North East development

The European Union says it is committing about 257.5 million Euros to humanitarian efforts in Nigeria’s north east as well as it infrastructural development.

Head of EU delegation to Nigeria and ECOWAS while speaking in Abuja on the forthcoming Europe Day on May 9 said the EU was not only working the talk on not only providing humanitarian relief but also engaging in long term development cooperation.

According to the envoy, the European Union between 2015 -2017 spent 144.5 million Euro in humanitarian aid mainly in the region and in 2018, have set aside 34.5 million Euros to provide food aid.

“We need to think of the north east in economic terms and job creation. This is part of our foreign policy.

“In the period from 2015 to 2017, we have provided 144.5 million Euro in humanitarian aid mainly in the north east. In 2018, we have set aside 34.5 million Euros to provide food aid.

“We are working in Borno state and currently in dialogue with Yobe state on how we can expand our support to the area.

“All together, we have set aside 257.5 million Euro in our support not only for humanitarian aid, but also in our long term development in that region,” he stated.

He equally added that the EU had supported water and sanitation projects in 14 states to the tune 353.5 million Euro, reaching and benefitting more than four million people in the country.

He also restated the commitment of the EU to partner with the Nigerian government, private businesses and other stakeholders to promote EU Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA), which Nigeria is yet to sign.

He said the union would continue to engage the Nigerian government and other stakeholders on the benefits of the agreement.

“We are partnering with the Nigerian government, private businesses and other stakeholders to promote this and to continue the dialogue on the economic partnership agreement.

“What we want is to engage with everybody to stress the potential benefit that we consider in this kind of engagement in opening the market access and providing technical assistance,” he said.

