Evans Loses N200m Damages Suit Against Police — Nigeria Today

Evans Loses N200m Damages Suit Against Police

A Federal High Court in Lagos on Monday dismissed a suit by confessed kidnap kingpin, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, alias Evans, against the Police, seeking to recover 25 trucks. Justice Hadiza Rabiu-Shagari, dismissed the suit which also sought N200 million damages against the respondents. Joined as defendants in the suit were the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), IGP […]

The post Evans Loses N200m Damages Suit Against Police appeared first on Timeofgist.

