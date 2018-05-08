Evans weeps, says ‘no good food in prison’ — Nigeria Today

Evans weeps, says ‘no good food in prison’

Suspected millionaire kidnap kingpin, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, aka Evans, yesterday broke down in tears at a Lagos High Court in Igbosere, claiming he was not being well fed at the Kirikiri Maximum Security Prison, Apapa.

He told Justice Adedayo Akintoye that he was being mistreated by prison officials, who were “taking his case personally.”

Evans said he was being kept in solitary confinement and denied access to his doctor and visitors, among others.

His complaints followed continuation of proceedings in a series of kidnap, murder and attempted murder charges brought against him by Lagos State since his arrest on June 10, last year, in his Magodo, Lagos mansion.

But only two charges are before Justice Akintoye. Three are before Justices Hakeem Oshodi and Oluwatoyin Taiwo, of the Ikeja High Court.

In the first charge before Justice Taiwo, Evans and three persons – Joseph Emeka, Ugochukwu Nwachukwu and Victor Aduba – pleaded not guilty to a five-count charge of conspiracy to kidnap, kidnapping and attempted murder.

In the second charge, Evans is being tried with Joseph Emeka, Linus Okpara and Victor Aduba.

The case was scheduled for adjournment yesterday.

But the court was astir for several minutes following the absence of Evans and his counsel, Mr. Olukoya Ogungbeje, when the case was called for the second time.

The first time, several minutes earlier, the judge proceeded to hear other cases when neither Evans nor his counsel were available.

Upon enquiry, Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Ms Titilayo Shitta-Bey told Justice Akintoye that she heard the defendant was on the court premises, but had refused to disembark from the prison ‘Black Maria’.

This was confirmed by a prison official.

“Do you expect us to go and bring him into the courtroom?” Justice Akintoye asked him.

The judge ordered that Evans be produced.

Shitta-Bey said Ogungbeje had sent in a letter explaining that he was on his way, and would like a stand down the case for a few minutes.

But the prosecutor wondered if this was not a delay tactic, since, according to her, Ogungbeje sent a similar letter on March 22, that the counsel was engaged in another matter at the nearby Court of Appeal.

The drama started when Evans, handcuffed, barefoot, red-eyed and scruffy, was led into the courtroom by gun-totting, stern-faced prison officials.

His green T-shirt, which was covered with sand on the back, was torn on the right shoulder.

As soon as he entered the dock, Evans raised up his shackled hands and indicated to the judge that he had something to say.

He said: “I have an explanation to make. Since I have been in the maximum prison, they have been maltreating me; no visit, they don’t feed me well, I have eye problems and I cannot see far.”

However, a prison warder, who did not identify himself, as well as the prosecutor, disputed Evans’ claims.

The warder said: “We have been treating him very well; he is well fed and people have been visiting him, a doctor has been checking him. The doctor came to check him yesterday and even this morning before coming to court, because he was saying he could not come to court, that he was not feeling fine. But when the doctor checked him yesterday and this morning, the doctor said he was healthy and that he saw no reason why he could not be in court.”

But Evans interrupted him, saying he was only allowed to see a nurse, not a doctor.

Shitta-Bey said: “That was the same thing he said before an Ikeja High Court and we wrote the prisons and they wrote us back that he was being taken care of like every other inmate.”

Justice Akintoye, however, asked the prisons to ensure that he was well taken care of, like other inmates, saying defendants were presumed innocent until proved guilty.

She stood down the case and rose, pending Ogungbeje’s arrival.

In the interlude, Evans burst into tears.

“What have I done to you people, they have been beating me? No good food. I have been locked up in one place since August 30. Why are they taking my case personal? Let me face my trial alive. Why do you people want to kill me?” he said.

Ogungbeje later arrived and tried to console him.

Justice Akintoye returned and Evans was arraigned with Joseph Emeka, Linus Okpara and Victor Aduba on a two-count charge of conspiracy and unlawful capture.

The prosecutor said the defendants allegedly conspired and unlawfully kidnapped Uche Okorafor on November 21, 2014, at Festac Town, Lagos and demanded $2 million ransom.

The alleged offences are punishable under sections 409 and 269 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011.

The defendants pleaded not guilty.

The judge adjourned till May 25.

The post Evans weeps, says ‘no good food in prison’ appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

