Even morons know Buhari is a failure – Obasanjo — Nigeria Today

Even morons know Buhari is a failure – Obasanjo

President Olusegun Obasanjo in what can be viewed as another swipe at current President Buhari has stated that even a moron wouldn’t call the President’s tenure a success. The former President who has been very vocal about his disappointment in Buhari stated this in a statement prepared by his media aide, Kehinde Akinyemi. He also took […]

The post Even morons know Buhari is a failure – Obasanjo appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

