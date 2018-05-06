Cardiff promoted to English Premier League, Barnsley and Burton relegated - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Cardiff promoted to English Premier League, Barnsley and Burton relegated – Vanguard
Cardiff promoted to English Premier League, Barnsley and Burton relegated
Cardiff City secured promotion to the English Premier League after drawing goalless with Reading on Sunday to clinch second place in the second tier Championship on the campaigh's final day. Fulham, who were in contention for automatic promotion to the …
The scenes outside Cardiff pubs as fans celebrated
A perfect day for Birmingham City – now Garry Monk can write his own chapter in history
Cardiff City's Premier League promotion 'best job' of career – Neil Warnock
