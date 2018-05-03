‘Evil Genius’ Is The Next ‘Making A Murderer’ Crime Thriller [Trailer] — Nigeria Today

‘Evil Genius’ Is The Next ‘Making A Murderer’ Crime Thriller [Trailer]

Crime-solving telly has long been a favourite of mine and many others, but when Making a Murderer came along the game changed for the better.

Did he, didn’t he – the binge bug bit hard and there goes those early to bed plans.

Oh, and there is a season two on the way at some point this year, so hurrah for that.

Now a new show, Evil Genius, promises to be another crime caper show worth watching. I don’t want to drop any spoilers, and the trailer does a pretty decent job of setting the scene:

If I was important enough I would instruct my personal assistant to cancel all of my plans until I’m done watching this, but I don’t have a personal assistant or plans.

Via Inverse, a few more titbits of information:

The U.S. attorney’s office in Erie claimed in 2007 that through interviews, it determined Wells was an “an unwilling participant” in the crime — that he had been involved in the conspiracy but had instead become its victim. But the FBI concluded in 2011 that Wells was a willing participant in the crime, according to CNN, though questions about the nature of his involvement remain unanswered. His family has long questioned Wells’ involvement in the plot. These and other perplexing details about the case will likely be explored in Netflix’s forthcoming four-part series, which will premiere Friday, May 11.

Shhh, we’ve said too much.

