Ex BBNaija Housemate, Tobi Gets A Verified Instagram Account — Nigeria Today

Ex BBNaija Housemate, Tobi Gets A Verified Instagram Account
Tobi is the housemate with the second highest followers on instagram (first is miracle) but the first to get verified! Tobi became the first Head of House at the just concluded Big Brother Naija 20018, He got the 3rd position after sliding down Alex. Tobi Bakre Is a Creative Artist who “mainly works with mixed […]
The post Ex BBNaija Housemate, Tobi Gets A Verified Instagram Account appeared first on Ngyab.
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!