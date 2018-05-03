 Ex-footballer Ferdinand refused pro boxing licence - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
Ex-footballer Ferdinand refused pro boxing licence – Vanguard

Vanguard

Ex-footballer Ferdinand refused pro boxing licence
Vanguard
Former Manchester United and England defender Rio Ferdinand said Thursday he was “disappointed” after being refused a professional licence by British boxing authorities. Rio Ferdinand. Ferdinand, coached by former WBC super-middleweight champion Richie
