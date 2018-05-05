Ex-Man United manager Ferguson has emergency brain surgery — Nigeria Today

Ex-Man United manager Ferguson has emergency brain surgery

Former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson was in intensive care after emergency surgery for a brain hemorrhage on Saturday amid an outpouring of affection and get-well messages from across football.

Since retiring from United after almost 27 years in charge in 2013, the 76-year-old Ferguson has continued to attend matches at Old Trafford and participate in coaching initiatives.

“Sir Alex Ferguson has undergone emergency surgery today for a brain hemorrhage,” United said in a statement. “The procedure has gone very well but he needs a period of intensive care to optimize his recovery. His family request privacy in this matter.”

The most successful manager in British football history, Ferguson has appeared in good health since ending his intense direct involvement in coaching. The Scot had surgery to fit a pacemaker in 2004 after a heart irregularity was discovered and had a hip operation five years ago shortly after retiring from United.

CBC.CA

