Explosion in Idika Kalu's house: IPOB goes to court over allegation - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

 Explosion in Idika Kalu's house: IPOB goes to court over allegation - Vanguard
Explosion in Idika Kalu’s house: IPOB goes to court over allegation – Vanguard

Posted on May 6, 2018

Vanguard
THE Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has dragged the former Minister of Finance, Dr. Kalu Idika Kalu to court for allegedly accusing the pro –Biafra organization of being behind the recent explosion that rocked his house at Ohafia in Abia State. IPOB

