Ezekwesili reacts to Buhari, Trump’s meeting — Nigeria Today

Ezekwesili reacts to Buhari, Trump’s meeting
Oby Ezekwesili, former Minister of Education, has reacted to President Muhammadu Buhari’s meeting with his United States counterpart, Donald Trump. She expressed hope that the meeting between the two Presidents will boost Nigeria’s economy. The co-converner of BringBackOurGirls, BBOG, advocacy group also expressed hope that with the meeting, Nigeria will “embrace and implement sound structural […]
Ezekwesili reacts to Buhari, Trump’s meeting
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!