 FAAN to automate payment system at airports - The Punch — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

FAAN to automate payment system at airports – The Punch

Posted on May 3, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


The Punch

Learn how to make money online. Click here

FAAN to automate payment system at airports
The Punch
Maureen Ihua-Maduenyi. The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria says it will soon commence cashless transactions across airports in the country. According to the agency, this will ease the process of payment, create options and improve the speed and
A gateway to growthBusinessDay (satire) (press release) (blog)
FAAN embraces digital payment systemThe Nation Newspaper
FAAN To Curb Leakages With Digital Payment SystemIndependent Newspapers Limited

all 4 news articles »

 

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.