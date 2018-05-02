Facebook and cinema firm Red team up to build a more realistic VR camera — Nigeria Today

Facebook and cinema firm Red team up to build a more realistic VR camera
Facebook’s virtual reality camera prototypes are continuing to move forward — this time, with the help of cinema camera company Red. The two firms announced a partnership to build a professional VR camera.
The post Facebook and cinema firm Red team up to build a more realistic VR camera appeared first on Digital Trends.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!