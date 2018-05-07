Facebook opens A.I. research labs in Seattle and Pittsburgh — Nigeria Today

Facebook opens A.I. research labs in Seattle and Pittsburgh
Facebook is opening two new A.I. research facilities in Seattle and Pittsburgh. The company has hired professors from local universities, but has stressed that it does not want to deprive universities of their staff.
