Facebook teases new Oculus prototype with mechanical ‘varifocal’ lenses — Nigeria Today

Facebook teases new Oculus prototype with mechanical ‘varifocal’ lenses
VR is still maturing as a platform, and Oculus is fully aware of its limitations. At F8, Oculus unveiled a prototype designed to remedy some of the persistent visual hurdles VR struggles with: focus and field of view.
The post Facebook teases new Oculus prototype with mechanical ‘varifocal’ lenses appeared first on Digital Trends.
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!