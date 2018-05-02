Facebook utilizes Instagram photos and hashtags to create a smarter A.I. — Nigeria Today

Facebook utilizes Instagram photos and hashtags to create a smarter A.I.

Why manually label images when you already have a source for millions of images labeled with hashtags? Facebook recently designed an A.I. program using Instagram images and hashtags to teach object recognition.

The post Facebook utilizes Instagram photos and hashtags to create a smarter A.I. appeared first on Digital Trends.

