Facebook utilizes Instagram photos and hashtags to create a smarter A.I. — Nigeria Today

Facebook utilizes Instagram photos and hashtags to create a smarter A.I.
Why manually label images when you already have a source for millions of images labeled with hashtags? Facebook recently designed an A.I. program using Instagram images and hashtags to teach object recognition.
