 Facebook wants to make your virtual self appear as real as possible in VR — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Facebook wants to make your virtual self appear as real as possible in VR

Posted on May 3, 2018 in News, Technology | 0 comments

Facebook revealed its plans to make the VR experience in Oculus feel more realistic. By bringing photorealistic avatars with facial tracking, users can have a more lifelike representation as they enter the virtual world.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

The post Facebook wants to make your virtual self appear as real as possible in VR appeared first on Digital Trends.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.