Facebook wants to make your virtual self appear as real as possible in VR — Nigeria Today

Facebook wants to make your virtual self appear as real as possible in VR
Facebook revealed its plans to make the VR experience in Oculus feel more realistic. By bringing photorealistic avatars with facial tracking, users can have a more lifelike representation as they enter the virtual world.
