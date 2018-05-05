Faces of Offa bank robbery suspects unveiled — Nigeria Today

Faces of Offa bank robbery suspects unveiled

…Police declare them wanted

By Evelyn Usman

The Police High Command has declared four principal suspects in the April 5, 2018 Offa banks robbery operation in Kwara state, wanted. The robbers killed more than 20 persons including policemen during the operation.

Although identities of the suspects were not disclosed but their faces were caught on the Close Circuit Television footage.

It will be recalled that armed men numbering about 25 stormed some commercial banks along Owode Market area of the town, at about 4.41 pm. Two of the suspects shot two security personnel at their post, in one of the banks while others ran into the bank’s premises, shooting sporadically.

Since the massacre, the Police said 20 persons had so far been arrested.

But the latest four principal suspects declared wanted according to the Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Jimoh Moshood, had been placed on INTERPOL Watch list and Red Alert.

Photographs of the suspects were released to the public with a plea from the Police to members of the public to avail them with information that could lead to their arrest.

According to Moshood: “Other sister security and safety agencies are equally implored to arrest and hand them over to the nearest Police Station or formation across the country or avail the Police with any information they may have or come across about these suspects.

“Members of the general public who have any information on these wanted suspects should please contact the Police through the following Phone numbers: 08062080913, 08126285268, 08032365122, 07056792065, 08088450152.

“Protection of the informant will be guaranteed by the Police and handsome rewards in addition to the pledge of N5m by Kwara State Government await anyone whose information leads to the arrest of these wanted suspects.

“While the Nigeria Police Force, once again commiserate with the Government and people of Kwara State, most particularly the people of Offa, the Force will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that all the perpetrators of the Offa Banks Robbery are arrested and prosecuted.”

