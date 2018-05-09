Falconets to begin preparation for France 2018 — Nigeria Today

Falconets to begin preparation for France 2018

Coach Chris Danjuma has invited 35 players to the camp of the U-20 women national team, Falconets, for the first phase of preparations for this year’s FIFA U-20 women’s World Cup finals in France.

The list of players who had been told to arrive at the Serob Legacy Hotel, Wuye, Abuja tomorrow includes Rasheedat Ajibade, top scorer for the Falconets in the qualifying series, as well as goalkeeper Onyinyechukwu Okeke, defenders Glory Ogbonna and Kemi Famuditi, midfielders Folasade Ijamilusi and Peace Efih, and forwards Monday Gift, Chidinma Okeke and Charity Reuben.

The 9th FIFA U-20 women’s World Cup finals will take place in five cities in France between 5th – 24th August 2018.

