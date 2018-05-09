Falcons coach lists 26 for Gambia - The Punch — Nigeria Today

Falcons coach lists 26 for Gambia – The Punch
|
The Punch
|
Falcons coach lists 26 for Gambia
The Punch
The Super Falcons return to camp on Thursday ahead of their 2018 Women's Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Gambia. And Nigeria coach Thomas Dennerby has invited 26 players, including overseas-based defender Ngozi Ebere. The Gambians host …
AWCON Qualifiers: Nigeria invites Barcelona defender, 25 others
Super Falcons back in camp for Gambia
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!