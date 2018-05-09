 Falcons coach lists 26 for Gambia - The Punch — Nigeria Today
Falcons coach lists 26 for Gambia – The Punch

The Super Falcons return to camp on Thursday ahead of their 2018 Women's Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Gambia. And Nigeria coach Thomas Dennerby has invited 26 players, including overseas-based defender Ngozi Ebere. The Gambians host …
AWCON Qualifiers: Nigeria invites Barcelona defender, 25 othersPremium Times
Super Falcons back in camp for GambiaThe Eagle Online

