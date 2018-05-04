Falz And Simi Releases Visuals For 'Foreign' — Nigeria Today

Falz And Simi Releases Visuals For ‘Foreign’

We are as ‘foreign’ and ‘international’ as the hilarious duo, Falz and Simi.

A year after the release of their song together, Foreign, visuals of the song has been released.

The colourful video is set in a Buka where ‘foreign’ people such as the likes of Simi are ‘forever stunting’.

Watch below:

