Falz And Simi Releases Visuals For 'Foreign' — Nigeria Today

Falz And Simi Releases Visuals For ‘Foreign’
We are as ‘foreign’ and ‘international’ as the hilarious duo, Falz and Simi.
A year after the release of their song together, Foreign, visuals of the song has been released.
The colourful video is set in a Buka where ‘foreign’ people such as the likes of Simi are ‘forever stunting’.
Watch below:
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!