Fan Attacks Adeniyi Johnson’s fiancee Seyi Edun for saying she’s getting married — Nigeria Today

Fan Attacks Adeniyi Johnson’s fiancee Seyi Edun for saying she’s getting married

Posted on May 5, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments

This follower on IG attach ex Toyin Abraham husband actor Adeniyi Johnson fiance Seyi Edun for saying she’s getting married soon. See below.

 

 

Source – Praizenews

The post Fan Attacks Adeniyi Johnson’s fiancee Seyi Edun for saying she’s getting married appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

