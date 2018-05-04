Fancy A Guess At Which Choccie Has Been SA’s Top Seller For 10 Years In A Row? — Nigeria Today

Fancy A Guess At Which Choccie Has Been SA’s Top Seller For 10 Years In A Row?

Here’s a clue – it isn’t in that picture above.

My first guess would have been Bar One, because 25 hour days and firemen and stuff, but cue up the buzzer sound because I’d be wrong. Ready to find out which choccie has been South Africa’s best seller for 10 consecutive years?

Lunch Bar, my guys.

I’m a fan, but I wouldn’t put them at the top of the pile. The nation feels differently, with this via Business Insider SA:

“From the minute you take a bite of a Lunch Bar, it’s distinctive caramel crunch delights the senses,” says Nathan Jacobs, executive pastry chef at Saxon Hotel in Sandton… “It’s nut and wafer is unique to the South African market,” Jacobs says. “There’s simply nothing like it.” Lunch Bars accounted for roughly 6% of chocolates sold in South Africa in 2017, according to a Euromonitor International report…

Nozuko Mhlauli, founder of food and beverage product developer Zucchi Innovations, says Lunch Bar’s consistency and price point made it a well-loved brand in South Africa. “The way the chocolate melts slowly in one’s mouth mixed with the wafer and nuts makes for an irresistible combination,” Mhlauli tells Business Insider South Africa.

Yeah, yeah, but you can’t tell me this advert didn’t play a part:

I’ll never understand how Makhaya Ntini never got in on this action, with the Lunch Bar powering his bowling spell.

Anyone who uses that owes me 10% of the fee – written agreement.

[source:businsidersa]

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

