Fans Insult Tiwa Savage For Dating 27 Year Old Wizkid — Nigeria Today

Fans Insult Tiwa Savage For Dating 27 Year Old Wizkid

Fans insult Tiwa Savage for dating 27 year old wizkid. They said if you are dating Wizkid you are a disgrace to your family.

As the curiosity to know what the real deal is between the singers rises, some fans are now flat out insulting 38-year-old Tiwa for allegedly dating 27-year-old Wizkid and daring to put it under the guise of friendship.

Savage who often shares gorgeous photos on the gram and gets lovely comments from her fans is now being trolled about the nature of her relationship with the Starboy. However, Wizkid is not facing the same fire as his alleged girlfriend and has been described as “bad boy” for his “sleek” movies.

In one of the comments shared on Tiwa’s page, a fan poured that Mama Jam Jam is a “disgrace to her family” if she’s with Wizkid.

Tiwa has often admitted they are just bestfriends and even puts it out there every now and then, some fans choose to doubt her authenticity.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

