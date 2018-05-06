Fantastic Throwback: Davido’s late Mum & Senator Adeleke At Dele Momodu’s Son’s 1st Birthday (PHOTO) — Nigeria Today

Fantastic Throwback: Davido’s late Mum & Senator Adeleke At Dele Momodu’s Son’s 1st Birthday (PHOTO)

Ovation magazine boss, Dele Momodu has just shared a memorable photo from his son, Eniafe’s first birthday which had Davido’s late mum Veronica Adeleke and B’red’s father, Senator Ademola Adeleke in attendance.

He took to twitter to share the photo which he described as fantastic throwback and wrote;

“FANTASTIC THROWBACK: DAVIDO’S LATE MUM MRS VERONICA IMADE ADELEKE & HIS UNCLE SENATOR NURUDEEN ADEMOLA ADEKEKE AT MY SON ENIAFE’S 1ST BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION IN LAGOS… BIGGEST CONGRATS TO DAVID ADELEKE & HIS ENTIRE FAMILY FOR WINNING BIG AT THE HEADIES LAST NIGHT…”

See Twitter Below;

The post Fantastic Throwback: Davido’s late Mum & Senator Adeleke At Dele Momodu’s Son’s 1st Birthday (PHOTO) appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

