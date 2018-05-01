Faparusi Hails Buhari, Tinubu’s Position On APC Primary — Nigeria Today

Faparusi Hails Buhari, Tinubu’s Position On APC Primary
Former member of the House of Representatives, Hon Bamidele Faparusi, has hailed the resolve of the National leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) ensure unity among the 33 aspirants vying for the governorship seat in Ekiti State . Faparusi specifically lauded the position canvassed by the party’s national leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu that president […]
The post Faparusi Hails Buhari, Tinubu’s Position On APC Primary appeared first on Leadership Newspaper.
