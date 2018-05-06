Farming season: Herdsmen attacks affecting us seriously – Umahi — Nigeria Today

Farming season: Herdsmen attacks affecting us seriously – Umahi

Ebonyi State governor, Chief David Umahi at the weekend said herdsmen attacks are affecting the people of the state, especially at this farming reason. He also vowed that his administration will not be deterred from producing a quality rice that will be consumed by all Nigerians. Umahi, who made this known in Abakaliki while briefing […]

