 Father of BUA Group owner, IRS Chairman, Sheikh Isyaku Rabiu is dead — Nigeria Today
Father of BUA Group owner, IRS Chairman, Sheikh Isyaku Rabiu is dead

Posted on May 8, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Kano businessman and Islamic scholar, Sheikh Isyaku Rabiu is dead. Isiyaku, 90, passed away after a brief illness in the United Kingdom. Rabiu will be buried according to Islamic rites as soon as his body arrives Nigeria. Sheikh Isyaku founded a major family operated holding company with a history of investment in manufacturing, insurance, banking […]

