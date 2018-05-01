 Faustino Anjorin inspires Chelsea to FA Youth Cup over Arsenal - Pulse Nigeria — Nigeria Today
Faustino Anjorin inspires Chelsea to FA Youth Cup over Arsenal – Pulse Nigeria

Faustino Anjorin inspires Chelsea to FA Youth Cup over Arsenal
Nigerian-born midfielder Faustino Anjorin inspired Chelsea's U-18 side to victory in the 2018 FA Youth Cup final where they defeated their Arsenal counterparts 4-0 (7-1) on aggregate on Monday, April 30. Arsenal lost the first leg 3-1 at Stamford
