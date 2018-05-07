Fayemi, Ojudu, others face disqualification over APC violent Primaries — Nigeria Today

Fayemi, Ojudu, others face disqualification over APC violent Primaries

Sequel to the violence that disrupted the Saturday All Progressive Party (APC) Governorship Primary election in Ekiti State, the ruling party has threatened to disqualify Kayode Fayemi, Minister of Mines and steel, Babafemi Ojudu, Special Adviser to the President on Political matters as well as Bimbo Daramola, former member of House of Representatives.

This is because the supporters of these Governorship Aspirants had allegedly perpetrated the violence that marred the primary elections leading to its postponement.

Consequently, APC declared on Monday that all the aspirants whose agents or representatives were involved in the disruption of the primary election in Ekiti will be disqualified.

The party also declared that having received full report of what transpired, the names of those who disrupted the process with their pictures, the party will ensure their prosecution.

Speaking with newsmen Monday at the party’s national secretariat after Governor Tanko Al-Makura led Ekiti primary election led committee briefed the National Working Committee, APC

National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, said the committee also made specific recommendations for the NWC.



JAME KWEN, Abuja

