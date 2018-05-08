FAYEMI: What are they afraid of? — Nigeria Today

FAYEMI: What are they afraid of?
By Oluwaseun Fakuade and Oladipo Adejumo All was going smoothly during the APC gubernatorial primary elections in Ado-Ekiti until thugs disrupted the otherwise peaceful process. Watching live television coverage by TVC and the reactions by sponsored individuals present at the election venue showed an organized agenda (given the vituperations) against Dr. Kayode Fayemi, known to his fans as JKF.
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!