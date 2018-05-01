Fayose promotes 37,000 workers as labour demands payment of outstanding salaries — Nigeria Today

Fayose promotes 37,000 workers as labour demands payment of outstanding salaries

Ekiti State Governor, Mr. Ayodele Fayose has announced the promotion of 37,100 workers covering promotion arrears in the civil service between 2015 to 2017. Governor Fayose, who called on the workers to challenge the Federal government not to oppress Ekiti State, in the scheme of things, said the FG was sitting on the common wealth […]

