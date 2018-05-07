Fayose’s Appointees Barred from Voting in Ekiti PDP Guber Primary — Nigeria Today

Fayose’s Appointees Barred from Voting in Ekiti PDP Guber Primary

By Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti



In compliance with the rules guiding the conduct of primaries in the party, the national secretariat of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has barred Governor Ayodele Fayose’s political appointees from voting in the governorship primary of the party holding on May 8.

The information to this effect was contained in the list of delegates released by the party’s national leadership which was signed by the National Organising Secretary, Col. Chris Akobundu (rtd), where names of the governor’s appointees have been expunged.

But the only serving and former elected officials still in the camp of Fayose would have the right to vote at the shadow election scheduled for Tuesday.

Members of the Kolapo Olusola Campaign Organisation led by the Commissioner for Environment, Hon. Bisi Kolawole, has declared that they were not rattled by the decision.

They said Olusola, who has been anointed by Fayose, has majority of delegates behind him and has no reason to fidget over that.

However, some party members are hailing the decision which they said would ensure fairness, transparency and credibility of the primary election.

In another development, the Prince Adedayo Adeyeye Movement (PAAM) has warned local government chairmen against sewing uniforms to be worn by delegates to the primary.

Speaking with journalists yesterday, PAAM Director of Publicity, Niyi Ojo, said information at the group’s disposal showed that the council chairmen had been ordered to produce and sew “aso ebi” in favour of an aspirant to the primary.

Ojo said the action contravenes the provision of the Electoral Act, urging the Electoral Panel to disqualify any aspirant whose delegates wear clothes that run foul of the law to the primary.

The post Fayose’s Appointees Barred from Voting in Ekiti PDP Guber Primary appeared first on THISDAYLIVE.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from THISDAYLIVE. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

