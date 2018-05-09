Fayose’s Second In Command Wins PDP Ekiti Governorship Primaries — Nigeria Today

Fayose’s Second In Command Wins PDP Ekiti Governorship Primaries
Prof. Kolapo Olusola, the deputy Governor, is now in line to become the next governor of Ekiti state after he won the PDP governorship primaries. Olusola won out ahead of former Minister of State for Works, Prince Adedayo Adeyeye in 1,190 votes to 770 votes. The Governor of Delta state, Ifeanyi Okowa served as the Chairman of the Ekiti […]
