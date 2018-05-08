FCTA shares N2.2bn to Area Councils, others — Nigeria Today

FCTA shares N2.2bn to Area Councils, others

…As Perm Sec tasks councils’ bosses on service delivery

Federal Capital Territory Administration, FCTA, has disbursed the sum of N2.2bn to the six Area Councils

in the FCT and other stakeholders as its share of statutory allocation for the month of March 2018.

FCT Permanent Secretary, Sir Chinyeaka Ohaa, who made the disclosure over the weekend in his office

in Abuja during the Joint Area Councils Allocation Committee, JAAC, meeting, charged the council

chairmen to step up service delivery to residents of the Territory and also ensure workers’ salary is given

top priority.

The figure shows that Abuja Municipal Area Council, AMAC, got 183 million Naira, Gwagwalada received

167millionaire and Kuje got 139 millionare.

Similarly, Kwali received 136millionaire, while Bwari got 129 million naira and Abaji equally received 129

million naira.

Furthermore, statutory deductions from the release includes; Primary School Teachers gulped N1 Billion

naira, 15 percent Pension funds of 226 million naira, 1 percent Training Fund gulped 22 million naira and

10 percwent Employer Pension Contribution received 58 million naira.

Chairman of Kwali Area Council, who is also the Chairman of FCT Chapter of Association of Local

Governments of Nigeria, ALGON, Mr. Joseph Kwali Shazin, thanked the Minister and the Permanent

Secretary for always ensuring that Area Councils in the Federal Capital Territory get their full allocation

as at when due.

