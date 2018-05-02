 FEC award N18.874bn for renovation of 3rd Mainland Bridge to Italian firm — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

FEC award N18.874bn for renovation of 3rd Mainland Bridge to Italian firm

Posted on May 2, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The Federal Executive Council, FEC, has approved the sum of N18.874 billion for repair works at the 3rd Mainland Bridge in Lagos. The contract was awarded to Borini Prono, an Italian construction firm, which constructed the bridge from the onset. Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola told State House correspondents, shortly after the […]

Learn how to make money online. Click here

FEC award N18.874bn for renovation of 3rd Mainland Bridge to Italian firm

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.