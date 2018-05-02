Federal agency investigating Nintendo for Switch-related patent infringement — Nigeria Today

Federal agency investigating Nintendo for Switch-related patent infringement
Nintendo is officially under investigation by the U.S. International Trade Commission, which means that the beloved Switch may be in hot water. The investigation comes after Gamevice complained about patent infringement.
The post Federal agency investigating Nintendo for Switch-related patent infringement appeared first on Digital Trends.
This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
