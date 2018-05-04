 Federal Govt. to create atmosphere conducive for MSMEs – Osinbajo - P.M. News — Nigeria Today
Posted on May 4, 2018


P.M. News

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, on Thursday, reiterated the commitment of the Federal Government to create an atmosphere conducive for small businesses, market women and artisans to do businesses successfully. Osinbajo gave this assurance in Akure at the
