Federal School Of Surveying Oyo OND,HND,PPGD & PGD Admission List Released 2017/2018. — Nigeria Today

Federal School Of Surveying Oyo OND,HND,PPGD & PGD Admission List Released 2017/2018.

Federal School Of Surveying Oyo OND,HND,PPGD & PGD Admission List Released 2017/2018. The Federal School Of Surveying Oyo OND,HND,PPGD & PGD Admission List has been Released for the 2017/2018 academic session. All candidates who applied are hereby informed . This is to inform candidates who applied for admission to the Federal School Of Surveying Oyo OND,HND,PPGD …

The post Federal School Of Surveying Oyo OND,HND,PPGD & PGD Admission List Released 2017/2018. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

