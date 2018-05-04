 Fellaini Will Decide Future – Mourinho — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Fellaini Will Decide Future – Mourinho

Posted on May 4, 2018 in News, Sports | 0 comments

Jose Mourinho has acknowledged that Marouane Fellaini holds the balance of power in his Manchester United contract negotiations, but believes the midfielder wants to stay. Fellaini’s contract at Old Trafford expires in June, and he has so far refused to agree an extension despite offers from the club. The Belgium international, 30, gave an interview […]

Learn how to make money online. Click here

The post Fellaini Will Decide Future – Mourinho appeared first on Leadership Newspaper.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.