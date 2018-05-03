 Female Student Dies In Bayelsa After Taking Tramadol For Bedroom Performance With Boyfriend — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Female Student Dies In Bayelsa After Taking Tramadol For Bedroom Performance With Boyfriend

Posted on May 3, 2018 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

A 100-level female student of the Federal University Otuoke, Bayelsa State, has reportedly lost her life after taking tramadol to enhance her s2xual performance with her boyfriend. A report by The Nation revealed that student had taken the drug and engaged her lover, a male undergraduate in a romp before slumping. She reportedly passed out […]

Learn how to make money online. Click here

The post Female Student Dies In Bayelsa After Taking Tramadol For Bedroom Performance With Boyfriend appeared first on Timeofgist.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.