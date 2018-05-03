Female Student Dies In Bayelsa After Taking Tramadol For Bedroom Performance With Boyfriend — Nigeria Today

Female Student Dies In Bayelsa After Taking Tramadol For Bedroom Performance With Boyfriend

A 100-level female student of the Federal University Otuoke, Bayelsa State, has reportedly lost her life after taking tramadol to enhance her s2xual performance with her boyfriend. A report by The Nation revealed that student had taken the drug and engaged her lover, a male undergraduate in a romp before slumping. She reportedly passed out […]

The post Female Student Dies In Bayelsa After Taking Tramadol For Bedroom Performance With Boyfriend appeared first on Timeofgist.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

