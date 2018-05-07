Fever accept Magpies netball "apology" - Yahoo Sports — Nigeria Today

Fever accept Magpies netball “apology” – Yahoo Sports
|
Fever accept Magpies netball "apology"
Yahoo Sports
West Coast Fever captain Courtney Bruce says she has accepted an apology from Collingwood Magpies for the tense postscript to their Super Netball match, and is vowing to continue with the team's tenacious defensive style. Some Magpies players …
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!