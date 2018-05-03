FG advises Nigerian media on how to report govt activities, reiterates commitment to press freedom — Nigeria Today

FG advises Nigerian media on how to report govt activities, reiterates commitment to press freedom

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has appealed to the media to always ensure fairness, impartiality, truth and accuracy in reporting the activities of government, in line with the principles of responsible journalism. The Minister made the appeal in Abuja on Thursday, in a statement to mark the 2018 World Press Freedom […]

