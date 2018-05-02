FG bans importation, use of Codeine substances — Nigeria Today

FG bans importation, use of Codeine substances

Federal Government has ordered the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, NAFDAC, to ban with immediate effect, further issuance of permits for the importation of codeine as active pharmaceutical ingredient for cough preparations.

In a press release signed by OlajideOshundun, Assistant Director of Information of the Federal Ministry of Health and made available to Nigerian Pilot yesterday,the Minister of Health, Professor Isaac Adewole made this known in his office on Tuesday,May 1inAbuja.

The minister said that the directive became necessary due to the gross abuse of Codeine usage in the country.

He said that Codeine containing cough syrups should be replaced with dextromethorphan which is less addictive.

He directed the Pharmaceutical Council of Nigeria, PCN, to collaborate with NAFDAC to supervise the recall for labelling and audit trailing of all codeine containing cough syrups in the country as he has also banned sales of Codeine containing cough syrup without prescription across the country.

Nigerian Pilot reports that National Agency for Food and Drug administration and Control, NAFDAC, had an emergency meeting with the Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Group, PMGMAN, to alert them that there is an embargo on all new applications for registration of codeine- containing cough syrups as well as applications for renewal has been abolished.

The Pharmacists Council of Nigeria, PCN, has been directed to continue enforcement activities on Pharmacies, Patent and Proprietary Medicine Vendor’s Shops and outlets throughout the country.

The Minister stated that the federal ministry of health, FMOH, shall ensure collaboration among regulatory agencies like, NAFDAC, PCN, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria, NMCN, for effective implementation of extant Acts, regulations, policies and guidelines on codeine control and usage.

‘Furthermore, these agencies shall work together to increase pharmacovigilance around codeine, tramadol and other related substances of abuse,’ Adewole stated.

As a way of discouraging youths to shun the drugs, the Federal Government through Federal Ministry of Health shall partner with National Orientation Agency, NOA, Nigeria Football Federation,NFF, Football celebrities, members of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, Performing Musicians of Nigeria and other celebrities to drive national campaign against drug abuse.

The minister assured that the FMOH shall ensure that Drug treatment intervention for victims of substances abuse shall be undertaken across the spectrum of health care delivery system in the country.

