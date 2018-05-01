FG bans production of codeine containing syrups in Nigeria — Nigeria Today

FG bans production of codeine containing syrups in Nigeria

The Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, has directed the National Agency for Food, Drug Administration and Control, NAFDAC, to ban with immediate effect further issuance of permits for the importation of codeine as active pharmaceutical ingredient for cough preparations. He made this directive known on Tuesday in his office in Abuja. According to him, […]

FG bans production of codeine containing syrups in Nigeria

