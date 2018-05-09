 FG Engaging In Guesswork To Tackle Insecurity, Insurgency – PDP - CHANNELS TELEVISION — Nigeria Today
FG Engaging In Guesswork To Tackle Insecurity, Insurgency – PDP – CHANNELS TELEVISION

Posted on May 9, 2018 in World | 0 comments


The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the Federal Government of not being decisive enough in fighting the Boko Haram insurgency and addressing insecurity in the country. National Publicity Secretary of the opposition party, Mr Kola …
Benue killings: When eminent persons threatenedBlueprint newspapers Limited (blog)

